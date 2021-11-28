Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

While Darrell Henderson was limited with his rushes in the Los Angeles Rams last game due to the game script, there was a positive for him in the receiving game. He only logged five rushing attempts, but he tied his season-high for targets with six. He was able to bring in four of them for 10 yards.

While the actual yardage output isn’t pretty, the involvement was a good sign for him. The Rams are also coming off their bye week which came at a good time as the team had lost their two previous games. This week, Henderson has a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers, but hopefully, the rest helps him be a little more productive.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

The Packers defense is giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. Even so, they have given up double-digit fantasy points to three different players over their last four games. If the Rams offense is able to bounce back with the rest and extra preparation, Henderson should be fine.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Henderson.