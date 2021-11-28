Randall Cobb start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

While they don’t have the same legacy, seeing Adrian Peterson score a touchdown this season felt similar to when Randall Cobb did. You just kind of lean back without thinking about fandom and just nod your head and say “good job”. That type of player doesn’t belong on your fantasy team though.

Even though quarterback Aaron Rodgers requested Cobb back on the team, he really hasn’t done anything other than Week 4 and Week 8 where he had two touchdowns in each game. I guess if he is keeping the pace that means that in Week 12 this week he should get another two. Still, that feels like a better prop bet to make on the game than it does as a fantasy football move.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Randall Cobb

Cobb and the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams this week. The Rams are giving up the 14th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Cobb just doesn’t have the usage or the consistency to warrant a fantasy start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Cobb.