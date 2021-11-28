Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The turkey has settled in your stomachs and it is time to tinker with your Sunday fantasy football lineups. The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a bye and it came at a good time as they had lost two straight games. Quarterback Matthew Stafford also gets a free week of practice with his newest wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Stafford heads into Week 12 as the overall QB7 in fantasy scoring, largely due to his connection with Cooper Kupp. His two worst weeks were his last two games so hopefully, Stafford can rebound with the extra time off.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford and the Rams take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this week and this isn’t a good matchup for either quarterback. The Green Bay defense is giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. While it doesn’t look good on paper, Stafford has performed well for the majority of the season and you likely won’t find a better chance of success on your bench or the waiver wire.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Stafford this week.