Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams couldn’t have asked for a bye week at a better time. The team is on a two-game losing streak and OBJ is prepping for his second game with the team. In Week 10, he made his debut on short notice and brought in two of three targets for a total of 18 yards.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t his lowest yardage total of the season. The extra week of prep should give Beckham and quarterback Matthew Stafford to get on the same page and into more of a rhythm together.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Heading into Week 12, Beckham has played in seven games, but he has had two bye weeks. Still, in half-PPR scoring, he is the overall WR99. The good news is that the Rams offense should be more pass-heavy than the Cleveland Browns offense, but he still has to get on the same page as Stafford. This week, he and the Rams take on the Green Bay Packers whose defense is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. It is a tough one to start with, but if Beckham can have a solid output here, he may actually be fantasy-relevant in the coming weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Odell Beckham Jr.