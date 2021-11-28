Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

It has been a roller coaster few weeks for Van Jefferson’s fantasy value. The Los Angeles Rams brought in free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and the door seemed to close on Jefferson’s value this season. Then, Robert Woods went down with a season-ending injury and that door creaked open ever so slightly.

Beckham Jr. was new to the team, but it was Jefferson that had the second-most targets in their Week 10 game. He caught three of seven targets for 54 yards in the team’s loss. Now, the Rams are coming off their bye week and while the extra prep could be good for Beckham Jr. and quarterback Matthew Stafford to get on the same page, the same could be said for Jefferson. This offense passes enough that Jefferson could have some fantasy value going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

It’s going to be hard this week though as the Rams take on a Green Bay Packers defense that is giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. A good scenario for Jefferson would be turning in another performance of at least five targets because if he is able to consistently get targets he will have late-season value for your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Jefferson.