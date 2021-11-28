Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The world was graced with a beautiful shot of Aaron Rodgers’ foot this week to prove that he doesn’t have “Covid toe” and is instead dealing with a fractured toe. Is...is that better? It will be something to watch to see if the toe injury affects Rodgers' play this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Heading into Week 12, the Green Bay Packers are 8-3 and sitting atop the NFC North division. Rodgers is the overall QB10 in fantasy even with his missing a game due to Covid-19.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The matchup presented by the Rams offense isn’t a great one and with Aaron Donald chasing him down, we should see exactly how much a fractured toe could hinder Rodgers. The Rams defense is giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. While this matchup doesn’t excite you if Rodgers is active you likely don’t have a much better option on your bench or waiver wire so he can be started.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Rodgers.