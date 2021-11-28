AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Starting running back for the Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones is a game-time decision, but even when Jones has been active, backup AJ Dillon has started getting more involved in the offense and he has performed well. In Week 10, the Packers won their game 17-0 and their two touchdowns were scored by Dillon.

In Week 11, Jones missed the game and Dillon had his first shot as the starter this season. He finished with 11 carries for 53 yards and he caught all six of his targets for an additional 44 yards. Even though he didn’t find the endzone, he still held a large enough role in the offense to be considered for your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon is going to have a matchup on the tougher side as the Los Angeles Rams defense is giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points to running backs. Based on his usage, he still deserves a lineup spot, it just depends on the health of Jones for what Dillon’s ceiling is.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Jones is ACTIVE, FLEX Dillon. If Jones is INACTIVE, START Dillon.