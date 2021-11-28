Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The most frustrating thing in fantasy football is when a third or fourth receiving option in the offense goes off for a big game even though they hadn’t done anything since Week 3. Well, Marquez Valdes-Scantling pulled that off in Week 11. After two games with a combined three receptions on four targets for 60 yards, MVS went off for four receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Sure, his biggest play was the 75-yard touchdown and without it, he would’ve had a mediocre performance, but still. Valdes-Scantling can strike at any time alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he doesn’t do it consistently enough that you can trust him for your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

This week, MVS and the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams who are giving up the 14th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The good news for Valdes-Scantling is that star corner Jalen Ramsey will likely be shadowing Davante Adams all game so he may be able to sneak some extra targets in.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT MVS in a tough matchup.