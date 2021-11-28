Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having a quietly solid year for fantasy football. Heading into Week 12 he ranks as the overall QB9. For some reason, and it could be because of the presence of Dalvin Cook, you never really think of the Vikings as being a quarterback-friendly team for fantasy.

Even with pass-catchers Adam Theilen and Justin Jefferson, I feel like Cousins is often overlooked. This week, Cousins should again remind us that we should give him a little more respect in fantasy with a good matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The 49ers' defense is giving up the 11th most fantasy points to quarterbacks. They have given up at least 30 points to quarterbacks in two of their last three games. I’m probably going to jinx him now, but Cousins hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 5 and has 21 touchdowns to only two interceptions on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Cousins this week.