Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is having another solid season even though it was worried that he wouldn't be able to keep his touchdown pace from 2020. Last season, Thielen had 14 touchdowns and so far through 2021, he has eight. In his Week 11 game, he caught eight of 10 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. He only has one game so far with fewer than seven targets and that kind of consistency is rare. In Week 12, he has to take on the San Francisco 49ers defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

The 49ers' defense is going to present a tough matchup to Thielen and company as they are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Since Week 8, the Minnesota defense has given up double-digit fantasy points to just two players. It is a tough matchup, but the usage in the offensive scheme gives Thielen upside each week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Theilen, but consider him a WR2.