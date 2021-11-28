Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Believe it or not, Alexander Mattison still plays for the Minnesota Vikings. He is the backup running back behind Dalvin Cook and his role is reduced so much when Cook is active that you almost want to put up wanted posters to find him. In their Week 11 game, Mattison had three total rushing attempts while Cook had 22. Mattison also was targeted once in the passing game but was unable to bring it in. Mattison’s fantasy value really only exists when Cook misses the game and he is currently healthy and scheduled to play in their Week 12 game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison and the Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers defense this week and they are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing runners. Cook helps to set up the passing game, but even he may struggle to get going against the 18th ranked defense against running backs. If it is a tough matchup for Cook, you aren’t automatically going to have confidence in Mattison.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Mattison.