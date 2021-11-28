Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin has emerged as the heir apparent to long-time tight end Kyle Rudolph and even though they are obviously different players, they retain the same role. Rudolph was at his best when he could be a big body in the endzone and that has been where Conklin has flourished. He is third on the team with three touchdowns and also ranks third in receptions, targets and receiving yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

The San Francisco 49ers' defense must get good practice against their own tight each week because they are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Conklin has been a nice tight end in spots, mainly when he gets into the endzone, but even if you are trying to fill a spot from Zach Ertz or Travis Kelce being on bye, try and look elsewhere this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Conklin.