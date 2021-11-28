Rashard Higgins start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The problem with figuring out Rashard Higgins’ value on a weekly basis is that we don’t really know what we are getting from quarterback Baker Mayfield each week. Mayfield probably shouldn’t even play this week and just head into the bye week early due to his injuries, but the fighter in him is going to make him start.

When Odell Beckham Jr. left the Cleveland Browns, the team needed a new receiver to step up and perform. Higgins has stepped up in terms of getting targets. but he hasn’t been able to consistently bring them in. In their Week 11 game, Higgins ranked third on the team with five targets but only brought in one for a 17-yard gain. Even in a PPR league, he finished with 2.7 points that week. Yuck.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Rashard Higgins

Higgins takes on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 who are giving up the 14th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even with the upside of the matchup and target share, Higgins just hasn’t performed well enough to crack your lineup. If he does go off this week, keep that in mind as the Browns go on bye in Week 13 and then take on the Ravens again in Week 14.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Higgins.