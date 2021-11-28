Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens running backs are starting to flip flop between games with who is the one to start for your fantasy lineups. Murray had been struggling with injuries, which may have allowed Freeman to pass him on the depth chart. Freeman also had the game-winning touchdown for the Ravens with 22 seconds left in the game which could see him earn more snaps in the early game this week.

Either way, the Ravens run the ball so much that Murray will still get his carries, it just may not be enough to make you feel good about playing him. If we look at the Week 11 game that saw quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the game with illness, Murray had 10 carries to Freeman’s 16 and had two targets compared to Freeman’s six. In Week 12, the Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

The Browns are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Murray can only hope that he is fully healthy and can do more with his workload. These teams do play again in Week 14, so see what kind of usage Murray has this week and keep it in mind as we go forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Murray this week and consider him a low-end RB3.