Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Russell Wilson hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5. Sure, he was injured for a big chunk of time during that stretch, but since his return two weeks ago, he’s been blanked in the scoring department for two straight games now. He has a chance to turn it around this week against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Wilson has been especially bad since returning from injury. Last week against the Cardinals, he completed 14 of 26 passes for 207 yards. But at least he didn’t throw any interceptions, which he did the week before that, throwing a pair of picks against the Packers.

Washington has been generous to opposing quarterbacks this season, giving up 24 touchdown passes, a number that’s been surpassed by only one team. They’re giving up an average of close to 24 fantasy points per game to opposing signal callers. Still, that’s not going to make it easier to trust Wilson this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If there was ever a week to take a flyer on Wilson, it would be this one, but you should explore all your options first.