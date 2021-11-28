Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team is riding a two-game winning streak into a Monday night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks this week. And while he can’t take all the credit for both wins, quarterback Taylor Heinicke is playing well enough right now to deserve some accolades, as well as some attention for fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke completed more than 80 percent of his passes in Washington’s Week 10 upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 256 yards and a touchdown in that game. He played one of his best games of the season last week. Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers, adding another 29 yards on six rushing attempts.

While Seattle’s biggest struggles have come on the offensive side of the ball, the defense did give up a pair of touchdown passes to Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy last week, who didn’t even have all-universe wide receiver D’Andre Hopkins for that game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a decent week to get Taylor Heinicke into your fantasy football lineup. He makes a good superflex or even a streaming option this week.