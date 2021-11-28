 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jarvis Landry ahead of the Cleveland Browns Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By TeddyRicketson
Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against Jalen Reeves-Maybin #44 of the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is past the point of his career where can be a team’s #1 wide receiver and the PPR-god that he used to be. He plays a great complementary role, but he needs another star receiver alongside him to really maximize his value. It would also help if his quarterback wasn’t dealing with a multitude of injuries. Oh well, Landry has to deal with his current situation however he can.

In Week 11, he brought in four receptions on eight targets for a total of 26 yards. He is still getting a high target share which is good to see, but the production with the targets isn’t there to warrant a spot in your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Landry and the Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North contest. They are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers and rank 14th in the league. This matchup is decent, but with the lack of production that Landry has had recently and the banged-up Baker Mayfield under center, I can’t recommend him as anything more than a desperation flex play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Landry if you have to and consider him a high-end WR4.

