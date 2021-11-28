Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is past the point of his career where can be a team’s #1 wide receiver and the PPR-god that he used to be. He plays a great complementary role, but he needs another star receiver alongside him to really maximize his value. It would also help if his quarterback wasn’t dealing with a multitude of injuries. Oh well, Landry has to deal with his current situation however he can.

In Week 11, he brought in four receptions on eight targets for a total of 26 yards. He is still getting a high target share which is good to see, but the production with the targets isn’t there to warrant a spot in your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Landry and the Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North contest. They are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers and rank 14th in the league. This matchup is decent, but with the lack of production that Landry has had recently and the banged-up Baker Mayfield under center, I can’t recommend him as anything more than a desperation flex play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Landry if you have to and consider him a high-end WR4.