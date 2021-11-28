 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Devonta Freeman ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By TeddyRicketson
Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears grabs the jersey of Devonta Freeman #33 of the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Ravens defeated the Bears 16-13. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman showed why the team kept him around with his performance in Week 11. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game due to an illness and so the team was missing their lead rusher. Freeman stepped up and ran the ball 16 times for 49 yards and was able to find the endzone.

His touchdown with 22 seconds left in the game solidified the win for the Ravens. While his numbers weren’t super inspiring, the fact that he got the goalline carry with the game on the line says a lot about the trust the team has in him. This week, he gets a taste of a divisional matchup as the Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

The Browns defense ranks 13th in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing running backs. It isn’t the best matchup, but the Ravens are a run-first team and even if Jackson is healthy and active, Freeman should be able to have another solid outing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Freeman this week.

