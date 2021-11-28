Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman showed why the team kept him around with his performance in Week 11. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game due to an illness and so the team was missing their lead rusher. Freeman stepped up and ran the ball 16 times for 49 yards and was able to find the endzone.

His touchdown with 22 seconds left in the game solidified the win for the Ravens. While his numbers weren’t super inspiring, the fact that he got the goalline carry with the game on the line says a lot about the trust the team has in him. This week, he gets a taste of a divisional matchup as the Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

The Browns defense ranks 13th in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing running backs. It isn’t the best matchup, but the Ravens are a run-first team and even if Jackson is healthy and active, Freeman should be able to have another solid outing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Freeman this week.