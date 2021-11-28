Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman continues to impress with his gameplay, but it hasn’t translated to fantasy relevancy quite yet. Bateman has at least six targets in every game he has played this season including in Week 11 when the Baltimore Ravens had their backup quarterback under center.

The only issue with Bateman is just that he hasn’t found the endzone yet and he figures to be the third receiving option in the offense behind Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown. With his performances and consistency, I think he has surpassed teammate Sammy Watkins as the team’s second-best wideout. If he can find the endzone in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, that would give him fantasy relevance going forward as these two teams meet again in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

The Browns are giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The Ravens are already run-heavy and if Jackson is over his illness, expect that to be the game plan for this game as well. Bateman won’t be a start this week, but he is worth keeping an eye on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Bateman.