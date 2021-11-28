Sammy Watkins start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

I will admit that I was wrong when thinking that Sammy Watkins had the chance to restart his career for the Baltimore Ravens in that he hasn’t quite reached the level of production I was hoping for. He has been a solid asset and reliable target, although he has had some problems holding onto the ball.

He is a better real-life NFL player for the Ravens than he is a fantasy player and I was just wrong about the distance between the two. In Week 11 with the backup quarterback under center, Watkins had the second-most receiving yards but had the fifth-most targets in the passing game. The Ravens are usually more run-heavy and if Lamar Jackson returns under center this week, they likely will go back to that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins and the Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 and in Week 14. Their defense is giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Keep an eye on the usage between Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman because I think we are close to Bateman surpassing him on the depth chart if he hasn’t already.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Watkins in Week 12.