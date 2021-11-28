Alex Collins start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks offense is desperate for help, anything it can get, after scoring just 13 points in its last two games. Needless to say that’s dragged down the fantasy football appeal of most players on the team. Running back Alex Collins looks like a solid option for fantasy football lineups, as the team’s main guy in the backfield, but even that’s a risk these days.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

Collins ran for 36 yards on 10 carries last week as Seattle fell to the Cardinals, who were without quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver D’Andre Hopkins. Collins had 10 carries the week before that too, managing to squeeze out a whole 41 yards against the Packers.

This week, Seattle will take on the Washington Football Team. Teams have found it easy enough to pass the ball against Washington this season, and they’re middle of the pack when it comes to running backs. However, Washington has given up eight receiving touchdowns to running backs. Unfortunately for Collins, that’s not really his bag.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I would sit Alex Collins this week, unless you’re desperate