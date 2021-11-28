DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Like everyone else involved with the Seattle Seahawks’ offense, wide receiver DK Metcalf has struggled to make much of an impact lately. Metcalf has had his two worst games of the season over the last two weeks, coinciding with quarterback Russell Wilson’s return from the injured reserve list. This week, Metcalf and the Seahawks passing game have a chance to get back on track against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf caught four passes on eight targets last week for a total of 31 yards. That was still better than the week before when he posted a season-low 26 yards after catching just three passes on eight targets. Needless to say, with the Seahawks scoring a grand total of 13 points in that two-game stretch, Metcalf hasn’t found the end zone during that window either. He almost did last week, but he couldn’t hang onto a touchdown pass.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As bad as it’s been lately, you should probably start DK Metcalf this week. Washington has given up 13 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, tied for the third most in the NFL.