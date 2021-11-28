Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

If you were looking for a bright spot emanating from the Seattle Seahawks offense, you had to squint to find it over these last two weeks. But look close enough and you’ll see that wide receiver Tyler Lockett delivered in last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He has the chance for another big game against the Washington Football Team this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett caught four passes on five targets for 115 yards last week. That was his fourth game this season with 100+ yards, and a sweet rebound from the week before when he caught two passes for 23 yards, his second-worst totals of the season. It’s been boom or bust for Lockett this season, so there’s a risk baked into starting him in your fantasy football lineup. However, Washington has given up 13 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards to opposing receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a good week to have Lockett starting on your fantasy roster.