Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

There is no way to sugar coat it; the Seattle Seahawks offense stinks right now. After getting shut out by the Packers in Week 10, they managed just 13 points against the Cardinals last week. However, tight end Gerald Everett has at least been productive during that stretch, giving fantasy football managers some reason to go back to him this week against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

Everett caught three passes on four targets last week against the Cardinals, totaling 37 yards on his catches. The week before that, against Green Bay, he hauled in all eight targets that came his way, rolling up 63 yards in the process. That was his highest yardage total of the season. He’s not done much in the touchdown department, scoring just once this season, all the way back in the opener. Washington is just middle of the pack when it comes to controlling fantasy points for opposing tight ends, so there’s no reason to be especially wary of the matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Go ahead and start Gerald Everett this week.