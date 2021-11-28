Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

It’s probably no coincidence that running back Antonio Gibson has been red hot during the Washington Football Team’s current two-game winning streak. Gibson’s been a part of an offense that’s scored 56 points over its last two outings. This week, they’ll host a struggling Seattle Seahawks team on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson ran for a season high 95 yards last week against the Panthers. He carried the rock 19 times in that game, but he did not find the end zone. The week before that, in a big upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gibson ran for 64 yards on 24 carries, but he found the end zone twice in that one, scoring his first touchdowns since Week 5.

The Seahawks gave up a touchdown to James Conner of the Cardinals last week. And so far this season, only the New York Jets are giving up more fantasy points on average to opposing running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Get Antonio Gibson into your fantasy lineups this week.