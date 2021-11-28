JD McKissic start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team is on a roll lately, winning both of their last two games, including an upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the offense has really stepped up for that run, it’s not been a productive stretch for running back JD McKissic, their primary pass catcher out of the backfield. But there’s some hope that he could rebound this week in a Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic had seven carries for 46 yards last week, a season high for single-game yardage total. But he only caught one pass on two targets for four yards, his lowest output since Week 1 in the passing game. Washington has been leaning on Antonio Gibson over that stretch, running the ball more between the tackles. And with a lead, they haven’t had as much need to throw to McKissic.

However, they may find it advantageous this week. The Seahawks have given up 726 receiving yards to running backs this season, more than any other team in the league. On the whole, Seattle’s been one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to limiting running backs’ fantasy football points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a solid week to get McKissic into your lineup as a streamer or a flex option.