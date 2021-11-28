Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team is expected to have tight end Logan Thomas back in the mix for a Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. It will be Thomas’ first action since Week 4. He’s been on injured reserve with a hamstring issue since then.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Logan Thomas

It’s hard to know what to expect from a player in their first game back after an extended absence. But Thomas was playing well before his injury. Through the first three games of the season, he accumulated 117 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He’s an integral part of Washington’s offense when he’s healthy, so there’s no reason to think that he’ll take a back seat upon reentry.

Seattle has not been great against tight ends this season. They’ve given up five touchdowns and 527 receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season, so it’s not unreasonable to think that Thomas could have success this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s not a bad week to get Logan Thomas back into your fantasy football lineup.