Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Game day update: Hunt will be active and is expected to be used in a third-down role, per Ian Rapoport. The Browns are expected to have Donovan Peoples-Jones back, but there should be plenty of work in the passing game for Hunt.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is planning to return from IR and take the field in the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He hasn’t played since Week 6, but it will be interesting to see if the team lets him play this week seeing as their bye week is next week. If Hunt is active, he figures to retain his old role as the change of pace back and the receiving option behind starting running back Nick Chubb. Before his injury, he had had at least 10.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues in five of the six games that he played in.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

The Ravens are smack dab in the middle of the rankings for fantasy points given up to opposing running backs as they sit at 16th. With Hunt returning to the field, you may see the upside of Chubb come down slightly, but really this just eliminates D’Ernest Johnson from any fantasy relevance. Keep track of how he performs in this matchup as the teams play again in Week 14 after the Browns bye week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Hunt is ACTIVE, FLEX him.