Bucs vs. Colts live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. This is one of the marquee matchups of Week 12, with the defending Super Bowl champions taking on the league’s top running back this season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers are coming off a dominant win over the Giants on Monday night but this will be one of their toughest tests as a defense. That side of the ball still hasn’t played at a championship level, although Tampa Bay is one of the best teams against the run. This is strength vs. strength.

The Colts will continue operating through star running back Jonathan Taylor, who torched what many felt was a strong Bills defense for five total touchdowns. Indianapolis has found its footing after some early struggles and looks to be one of the teams heating up at the right time. The only question is whether Carson Wentz can make the throws he needs to if Taylor gets shut down.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bucs vs. Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Buccaneeres -160, Colts +140