Vikings vs. 49ers live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are coming off impressive wins in the last two weeks and hope to keep their momentum going in a tight NFC playoff race. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Vikings are starting to get a groove offensively, especially with wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The second-year player has put up two monster outings and should be the target leader once again. Dalvin Cook is also starting to click, and Minnesota’s schedule is about to soften up a bit.

The 49ers are also looking like their former selves in the last two weeks, with the defense returning to dominance. George Kittle is starting to get involved in the offense and Jimmy Garoppolo is playing clean football. San Francisco’s injury concerns are starting to fade a bit as well, boding well for the team going forward.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Vikings vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -170, Vikings +150