Rams vs. Packers live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Rams and Green Bay Packers. The two NFC powerhouses will square off with the outcome potentially having an impact on the No. 1 seed in the conference. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Rams are looking to rebound after going into the bye on a two-game losing streak. Odell Beckham Jr. will likely be more involved after having a chance to get up to speed with the playbook. Von Miller should also be more involved in this game. LA’s offense will look to get back on track after scoring just 26 points over the last two games.

The Packers are coming off a close loss to the Vikings, with the team’s defense failing to prevent Minnesota’s final drive for a game-winning field goal. Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a broken toe, but will play through the injury. The Packers have one of the league’s top defenses and will hope to keep the Rams’ struggling offense in a funk.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rams vs. Packers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Rams -130, Packers +100