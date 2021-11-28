Eagles vs. Giants live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. The NFC East division matchup suddenly takes on greater importance with the Cowboys losing on Thanksgiving day. Kickoff from MetLifte Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are coming off a big win over the Saints and could be within a game of the Cowboys in the standings in the win column if they beat the Giants. Jalen Hurts is looking like a star, while Miles Sanders looks to bounce back from a subpar performance in his return. Philadelphia’s defense has been on point in the last two games and will hope to have another strong showing here.

The Giants got blown out by the Buccaneers last Monday, but the team was able to keep the game close at times. New York’s skill players are starting to get healthier, although there’s still some injury issues on that side of the ball. Saquon Barkley managed just 56 yards on 12 touches, and will need to do better for the Giants to have a chance in this game.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Eagles vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Eagles -190, Giants +160