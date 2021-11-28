Panthers vs. Dolphins live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins. The Panthers were unable to get a win in Cam Newton’s first start since rejoining the team, while the Dolphins got a victory over the Jets in Week 11. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers brought Cam Newton back into the mix after Sam Darnold’s injury. The quarterback looked sharp in his return to Carolina as the starter, despite eventually losing the game. We’ll see if Newton can prove he still has something left as a starting quarterback in what should be a favorable matchup against Miami’s defense.

The Dolphins got a much-needed victory in Tua Tagovailoa’s return as the starter. Miami’s season has not been ideal, especially with Tagovailoa’s injuries. However, the Dolphins are still in contention in a muddled AFC wild card race and need to upend the Panthers to stay on track. The matchup isn’t favorable but Tagovailoa needs to show he can win these kinds of games for the Dolphins to trust him moving forward.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Panthers -130, Dolphins +110