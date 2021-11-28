Best DFS lineup strategy for Browns-Ravens on Sunday night

We’ve got a good AFC North battle on Sunday night, as the 7-3 Ravens take on the 6-5 Browns. The Browns are the only team with a winning record that also are in last place in their division, but a win tonight would give them the same amount of wins as the division leader.

Both teams are better against the run than the pass defensively, but the Ravens are a bit stouter across the board. Both teams will get some offensive weapons back, as Marquise Brown and Kareem Hunt look poised to return to the field this week.

Captain’s Chair

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens — $18,600

Jackson is one of the few quarterbacks I like putting in the captain’s chair. His huge percentage of touches and fantasy points make him a prime candidate to outscore the field in fantasy points each week.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns — $11,700

Injuries to himself and his quarterback have kept Landry from really having a breakout game, but there is no doubt he is the No. 1 receiver in a good matchup this week. I expect the Ravens to push Baker Mayfield to throw the ball and make mistakes, but that should help Landry.

Value Plays

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Browns — $5,000

Peoples-Jones is the a risky pick with good upside as a deep threat. I like the Browns receivers to have plenty of upside in this game and DPJ is good value if he can hit on a long touchdown.

Latavius Murray, RB, Ravens — $3,600

The Ravens will continue to split up work at running back and this Browns defense can be beaten on the ground. If the Ravens can get a lead, Murray should see enough work to be worth his cheap price to roster this week,