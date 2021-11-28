Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 12 SNF matchup: Browns vs. Ravens

The NFL wraps up Week 12 Sunday with a huge AFC North matchup. The Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football with divisional chaos on the line. The Ravens are in first place with a 7-3 record while the Browns are in fourth place with a 6-5 record. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. and the game will air on NBC.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Ravens, Week 12 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Ravens are field goal favorites. 54% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Ravens to cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 47. 60% of the handle and 57% of bets are being placed on the under.

Betting the moneyline: The Ravens are home favorites with moneyline odds at -165. Moneyline odds for the Browns are at +145. 75% of the handle and 76% of bets are being placed on the Ravens to win.

Is the public right? Divisional games are always tough to call. I’m generally inclined to lean under, especially in a black-and-blue division like the AFC North. Neither team has been overly impressive of late. Both are coming off tough, ugly wins in Week 11. The Ravens can be excused for looking ugly against Chicago because Lamar Jackson was sidelined with an illness. I’m not sure what the Browns excuse is for nearly losing to Detroit.

This seems like a “lay it or don’t play it” type of game. The Ravens are the better team, but with both scuffling, it’s hard to get too excited about wagering on this one. I’m more inclined to be a bit of a square and bet the Ravens moneyline over Ravens -3.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.