Cordarrelle Patterson injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury, the same one that kept him out of last week’s game against the Patriots. He was able to participate in practice this week, getting in limited work on all three days. However, we may have to wait until closer to Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to know whether or not he’ll suit up.

Fantasy football impact: Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

The Falcons offense was a serious limiting factor for Patterson in his last game, their Week 9 loss to the Cowboys. In that one, Patterson ran for just 25 yards on four carries and caught one pass on two targets for 14 yards. This week, however, Patterson has a very favorable matchup against the Jaguars, and if he can suit up, he should be in line for a big day. If Patterson can’t go, Mike Davis is in line to handle a heavy share of the workload, especially since Qadree Ollison is expected to miss this one.