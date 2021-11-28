Kareem Hunt injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to return to action this week. Hunt has been on injured reserve with a calf issue since the middle of October. The last time he played was back in Week 6.

Fantasy football impact: Kareem Hunt (calf)

The Browns designated Hunt to return from the injured reserve list earlier this week, opening up a three-week window to activate him fully. But it looks like they won’t need a full three weeks to do so. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week that Hunt would play in the team’s AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The team activated him Saturday morning.

Hunt and his fellow running back Nick Chubb are the beating heart of Cleveland’s offense. While Chubb is the primary tailback, getting most of the work on the ground, Hunt’s typically been good for a dozen or so carries and more work to give the Browns some speed in the passing game. He’ll be good to go for fantasy football lineups this week.