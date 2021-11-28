Elijah Mitchell injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is still dealing with the broken finger that kept him out of action in last week’s game. Mitchell is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Week 12 with that finger injury as well as a rib issue.

He was able to get in limited work at practice on all three days leading up to this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Still, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Mitchell’s status will come down to how well they can protect his finger, so we’ll have to wait until Sunday to know for sure whether or not Mitchell suits up for this one.

Fantasy football impact: Elijah Mitchell (finger)

With Mitchell sidelined last week, Jeff Wilson handled the team’s starting running back duties. He had 19 rushing attempts for 50 yards and caught one pass for eight yards on two targets against the Jaguars, before Trey Sermon started working into the mix once the Niners built up a big lead. If Mitchell can’t play this week, Wilson should be in line for another heavy dose of work on the ground.