Mike Evans injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Despite some early-week injury concerns, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with no worries about wide receiver Mike Evans. After sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, there was some concern that Evans’ back injury might keep him off the field this week. However, he was able to return in full for Friday’s session, and did not show up on the final injury report for Week 12.

Fantasy football impact: Mike Evans (back)

Evans, who has yet to miss a game this season, is on a hot streak. He’s got six touchdowns in his last four games, finding the end zone in four consecutive contests. In addition to a touchdown last week against the Giants, he caught six of 11 targets for 73 yards. His current scoring streak started back in Week 7 with three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears. You can get slot Evans into your fantasy football lineup with no worries this week.