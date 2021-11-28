 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Donovan Peoples-Jones injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Donovan Peoples-Jones is on the Browns final injury report for Week 12. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns catches the ball for a touchdown while being chased by Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s still dealing with a groin injury, the same one that kept him out of action in last week’s game. After sitting on Wednesday, Peoples-Jones was able to get back to practice for Thursday and Friday’s sessions, getting in limited work in each one.

Fantasy football impact: Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin)

Cleveland’s passing game could sure use a healthy Peoples-Jones for this week’s tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. Their usual No. 1 receiver, Jarvis Landry, is dealing with a knee injury, and Peoples-Jones has stepped up to fill the void left by Odell Beckham.

The Browns are likely to lean on the run this week with both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt finally healthy for the same game. Still, if he can play, Peoples-Jones could be in for a decent target share this week. The Browns don’t play until Sunday night, so you’ll want to double check the news before setting your lineups.

