Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens hope to have wide receiver Marquise Brown back in action this week for an important divisional showdown against the Cleveland Brown. Brown is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, still dealing with a thigh injury. But he was able to practice this week as a limited participant for all three sessions.

Fantasy football impact: Marquise Brown (thigh)

Brown missed last week’s game against the Chicago Bears, along with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens still managed to win that one, barely. In his last game, back in Week 10, Brown saw 13 targets, but only managed to catch six passes for 37 yards as the Dolphins’ defense took the bite out of Baltimore’s passing game.

But with Jackson back under center, Brown is a must-start for fantasy football lineups. If he can’t play for some reason, Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews would see even more looks in the passing game.