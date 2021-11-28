Saquon Barkley injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Barkley is still dealing with the nagging back injury that’s kept him out of action off and on all season. He was able to practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant during all three sessions leading up to Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the injury designation, Barkley is expected to play this week.

Fantasy football impact: Saquon Barkley (ankle)

You can expect Barkley to be a regular feature on the weekly injury report going forward, not that that’s a huge change. Barkley missed a month already this season, and expects his back injury to linger for the rest of the year. He had 25 yards on six carries last week, his first game since Week 5, along with six catches for 31 yards. He could be in line for more work on the ground this week against the Eagles. Without Barkely, the Giants leaned on Devontae Booker to handle the backfield work this season, and he’s still getting some reps with Barkley in action.