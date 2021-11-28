Aaron Jones injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Jones is still dealing with the knee injury that kept him out of action last week. He was at least able to get in some limited work at all three practice sessions leading up to this week’s marquee game against the Los Angeles Rams, but we may not get confirmation of his status until closer to game time on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Aaron Jones (knee)

Jones suffered his knee injury, reported to be a mild MCL sprain, in Green Bay’s Week 10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Last week against the Vikings, the Packers turned to AJ Dillion to handle most of the work out of the backfield. He finished with 53 yards on 11 carries in a game where Green Bay leaned on Aaron Rodgers and the passing game. If Jones can’t play again this week, Dillion would once again be their primary tailback.