Allen Lazard injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Allen Lazard is on the Packers final injury report for Week 12. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers jogs off the field after the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is officially listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lazard is still dealing with a shoulder injury, but if you’re looking for a silver lining, he was at least able to practice on a limited basis for all three sessions this week.

Fantasy football impact: Allen Lazard (shoulder)

It’s an improvement for Lazard. He was listed as doubtful ahead of last week’s game against the Vikings, and he ended up sitting out that one. Without Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw an increase in targets. In fact, MVS led the Packers with 10 looks in that game, coming away with four catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

While Davante Adams is almost always going to lead the team’s receivers, MVS could be in for a solid outing if Lazard can’t play this week, especially with the Rams secondary likely to pay extra attention to Adams.

