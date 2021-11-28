Allen Lazard injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is officially listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lazard is still dealing with a shoulder injury, but if you’re looking for a silver lining, he was at least able to practice on a limited basis for all three sessions this week.

Fantasy football impact: Allen Lazard (shoulder)

It’s an improvement for Lazard. He was listed as doubtful ahead of last week’s game against the Vikings, and he ended up sitting out that one. Without Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw an increase in targets. In fact, MVS led the Packers with 10 looks in that game, coming away with four catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

While Davante Adams is almost always going to lead the team’s receivers, MVS could be in for a solid outing if Lazard can’t play this week, especially with the Rams secondary likely to pay extra attention to Adams.