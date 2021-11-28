Corey Davis injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Jets have downgraded Davis to doubtful. That would suggest he probably will not play on Sunday against the Texans.

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Davis is dealing with a groin injury he suffered during practice on Wednesday. He sat out Thursday’s practice, but was able to return in a limited role for Friday’s session. Head coach Robert Saleh said late in the week that Davis should be able to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy football impact: Corey Davis (groin)

The Jets are going back to Zach Wilson at quarterback this week, which should help Davis’ overall production numbers, if he can play. Last week, Davis caught just three passes on seven targets for 35 yards against the Dolphins. Though he’s only scored four times this season, Davis is capable of reaching the 100-yard threshold from time to time.

If Davis can’t play, it would only boost rookie receiver Elijah Moore’s outlook. Last week, Moore caught eight passes on 11 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown.