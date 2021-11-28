Marquise Brown is active for Week 12 vs. Browns on SNF

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 12 inactives and wide receiver Marquise Brown is officially active for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Brown was listed as questionable this week due to a thigh injury and was limited in practice throughout the week. He’s been trending in the right direction all week and will now suit up for this AFC North showdown.

This is huge news for the Ravens, who is getting back both Brown and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for this all-important divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Brown’s nagging thigh injury kept him out of last week’s 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, a game where tight end Mark Andrews proved to be the most reliable receiving target. Brown was last in action two weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins, where he caught six receptions for 37 yards in the loss.

With Jackson back as well, Brown certainly has flex potential for fantasy managers on Sunday. The matchup is favorable considering the Browns’ defense has allowed 22.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers and 11 touchdowns.