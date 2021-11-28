Saquon Barkley is active for Week 12 vs. Eagles

The New York Giants announced Week 12 inactives and Saquon Barkley is officially active for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley was listed as questionable this week with an ankle injury and was limited in practice throughout the week.

This was expected as Barkley was limited in practice as a simple precaution. The Pro Bowl running back officially made his return from the ankle injury last week in the team’s 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. He appeared in just 62% of the Giants’ offensive snaps in the prime time matchup, taking six carries for 25 rushing yards and caught six targets for 31 receiving yards. Barkley had previously been on the shelf for over a month, suffering the ankle injury in the team’s Week 5 loss at the Dallas Cowboys.

For fantasy managers, consider your options before making a final decision on whether to start him for Week 12. Barkley is still getting back up to speed and it may take a while for him to return to form. Take caution.