Hunter Henry is active for Week 12 vs. Titans

The New England Patriots announced Week 12 inactives and Hunter Henry is officially active for their matchup against the Titans. Henry was listed as questionable this week due to a neck injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Three limited practice sessions typically means a player will suit up Sunday, and that’s exactly the case with Henry. He’s been a reliable target for Mac Jones and despite concerns about his durability, Henry has stayed fairly healthy this season. The receiving tight end was part of Bill Belichick’s spending spree in free agency and is starting to get more involved in the offense as Jones gets more passing opportunities. Fantasy managers can feel comfortable playing Henry as their primary tight end against the Titans, although they’ll need him to get in the endzone for the start to truly pay off. The Patriots don’t throw much, so Henry doesn’t get much work between the 20s.