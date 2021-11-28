 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jonnu Smith is active for Week 12 vs. TEAM

The Patriots published their Week 12 inactives report and Jonnu Smith is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Titans. We break down what it means.

Jonnu Smith #81 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The New England Patriots announced Week 12 inactives and Jonnu Smith is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Titans. Smith was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury, which he’s been managing much of the season. He was limited throughout the week.

Smith registered three limited practice sessions, so the expectation was that he would suit up against the Titans. This is technically a revenge game for Smith, who had a strong season with the Titans last season but didn’t get a big offer from the team in free agency. Fantasy managers who buy into those narratives and don’t have many other tight end options can go ahead and play Smith in this game. Bill Belichick is no stranger to running up the score on rivals, so he might try to give Smith some opportunities in the redzone. Ultimately, the tight end offers more value in the run game as a blocker.

