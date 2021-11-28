Damien Harris is active for Week 12 vs. Titans

The New England Patriots announced Week 12 inactives and Damien Harris is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Titans. Harris was listed as questionable this week due to a neck injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Harris will suit up in this contest, which was always expected with three limited practice sessions. The running back will take over as the lead back, even as Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden take away some touches here and there. Harris has been instrumental in New England’s win streak as part of the team’s dominant ground game. He’s been able to open up the play-action game for Mac Jones, who is slowly starting to throw the ball more. Fantasy managers can use Harris as a starting running back in their lineups this week with a favorable matchup, and he’s a high-end flex play if managers have other running backs ahead of him.